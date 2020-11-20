Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive orders that place limit and restrictions on most aspects of our lives could be training for something far more sinister, Jim Gearhart theorizes in the latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

“This is training us to obey any arbitrary whim of the person in power. We never had that in this country before. One person essentially saying ‘I’ve talked with experts,’ but this is not legislated. Nobody took a vote on this. It is an arbitrary restriction saying ‘you shall do this, you will eat here at this time’ and the like,” Jim says.

Jim says the executive orders are coming during two of the biggest, most critical events of our lifetime: the pandemic and polarizing politics.

“We don’t know who to believe. Everything now has become very partisan," Jim says. "News is suppressed on one side, other news is broadcast that’s patently not true, the people presenting the news are not journalists anymore or trying to give us an objective view of what is truly going on. They are propagandists or apologists or just ego-besotted people trying to make more money or a name for themselves."

