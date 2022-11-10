Where are you doing your Thanksgiving shopping? Wherever it is, you may have noticed that the prices this year are out of control. Things are so bad in 2022 that according to a survey by personalcapital.com, 1 in 4 Americans plan to pass on the holiday to save money.

In New Jersey, there is one chain of grocery stores that is trying to save Thanksgiving; or at least make it more affordable. Aldi is having a Thanksgiving rewind rolling back prices on essential holiday favorites ranging from appetizers and sides to beverages and desserts. Aldi makes that commitment in their price promise from Aldi CEO, Jason Hart, which states:

"Saving you money is what we do best. And in times like these, I’m incredibly proud to underscore this commitment to you: No matter what happens in the world around us, Aldi will always be the low-price leader in every community we serve. We have always made shopping at Aldi simple with the lowest possible prices, every day, in every aisle. No tricks. No gimmicks. Just real savings that help stretch your dollar further for the things that matter most. Whether you’re feeling the pinch at the gas pump or on your home energy bills, you can count on Aldi as a bright spot in your weekly budget. Thank you for shopping at Aldi, we appreciate your loyalty."

I'd never been to an Aldi, but after hearing about the rollback, I had to check it out. There are a lot of brands I'd never heard of, but I'd never had any problem with that as long as they're good; which many are. I also asked my social media what they thought of Aldi, and they seem to love it.

Ike Richman

HUGE fan!!!

Robin Bickell Thompson

It's freaking amazing! Especially the cost of fruits and vegetables! It's cut my food bill by 60% since I began going there about 6mos ago

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless

Was just there the other day. Best sweet potato chips!

VicDerzu Buenrostro

Like it, straightforward and lots of fresh stuff

Debbie Doff-Horn

I have been going to Aldi's more and more. They have the cheapest dog and cat food. So many items are well-priced there. Plus, you are in and out much faster because it is a smaller store.

Tina Mazzilli

All the time. Great prices for milk, eggs, bread and veggies and fruits. Their fish and meats are great too. I spend way less going there weekly

Tom Evans

Good value, especially with their “clone” products. They are just as good as the name brands. Only downside is the limited selection of products. Maybe 6 flavors of ice cream vs 30 at Acme.

Dan Lenihan

We do most of our shopping there. Stock is a little inconsistent, but their stuff is good and cheaper

Timothy Oneill

Awesome and the wife loves the aisle of shame lmao

Jason VR

Love Aldi, it's been my favorite for a long time

So if you've never been to an Aldi, they're not like any other grocery chain.

To find an Aldi's near you click here.

