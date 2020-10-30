The death knell for NJ restaurants? — Top NJ news for 10/30

In what could be the death blow to the New Jersey restaurant industry, Gov. Phil Murphy again rejected an expansion of indoor dining.

While Murphy admitted there is no evidence that links a COVID outbreak to indoor dining, he said expanding capacity would be "irresponsible" at this time.

Restaurants have been pushing for an expansion to 50% capacity. It will remain at 25%, and many will lose the outdoor dining option due to the colder weather. The N.J. Restaurant and Hospitality Association says that simply won't work, and many restaurants will fail. Even at 50%, they insist many would barely break even.

Restaurants and other New Jersey businesses are also dealing with other new regulations that will impact their bottom line and make it harder to survive into 2021.

Gov. Murphy is requiring all businesses to conduct daily screenings of employees, enhance cleaning and provide personal protective gear. He also refused to delay a one-dollar increase in the hourly minimum wage. The New Jersey Business and Industry Association warned while it may sound trivial to the general public, that dollar is multiplied by several employees every hour, as businesses also deal with increased sanitation costs in a limited capacity market.

Gov. Murphy says he has sympathy for small businesses but also has "unending sympathy" for folks earning poverty wages.

