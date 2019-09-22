The creepiest road in America is right here, in New Jersey

There is no way you should you ever, ever drive this stretch of roadway, which is located right here in New Jersey.

Even if you don't believe in ghosts and the whole haunted road business, you should use extreme caution when traveling down Clinton Road, the most haunted road in America.

Welcome to Clinton Road. This stretch of haunted road is located in northern, New Jersey just off Rt. 23 in Passiac County. There is no way in heck that you would ever catch me driving down this road.

Here a few of the spine-tingling, blood-curdling and bone-chilling stories that have been reported concerning this so-called haunted road according to The Line Up.

The ghost of a young boy haunts the waters. The boy drowned while swimming in the brook. If you throw a coin over the bridge, the ghost of the young boy will throw it back to you.

In 1972, the Jungle Habitat Zoo opened. Strange occurrences started happening including a lion attack on a visitor, there was also a reported elephant attack. The zoo closed in 1976. Over 1,500 animals lies in ruin haunting the former zoo grounds. Some of these animals have morphed into deviant monsters.

More terrifying Clinton Road tales, this time from Weird NJ. Cross Castle was built in 1905. The Cross family lived in the mansion until 1917. A fire destroyed the castle. Legend has it Satan worshipers and KKK members haunt the former castle grounds. There was also reports of visitors hearing chanting in the wind.

More from New Jersey 101.5: