The Chicks will hold two NJ concerts this summer

Any fans of the band The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will be excited to learn about this. The band has announced their first tour in about five years.

Two of the 27 concerts on their North American tour will take place right here in the Garden State!

On July 6, they will be performing at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Then on July 8 The Chicks will play the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden.

This tour will mark the two-year anniversary of the release of their 8th studio album, Gaslighter, which was released in July of 2020. If you’ve been sleeping on this album, here's what you've been missing, The Chicks gave us this absolute banger of a title track:

You know how it feels like you can almost always find a New Jersey connection? Gaslighter was produced by the Garden State's own Jack Antonoff from the band Bleachers and fun..

Singer Patty Griffin will be joining The Chicks as a special guest for both of their New Jersey shows.

Tickets for the tour, as well as their non- Garden State dates, can be found on StubHub.

