The cheapest real estate in NJ is $500 — And not what you think

Photos in this real estate listing show a one bedroom apartment in decent shape. It’s move-in ready, 800 square feet and recently refreshed with new paint, bathroom upgrades, laminate flooring throughout, etc.

Yeah, it’s in Trenton, and not the “good” part of Trenton either. But still, a nice apartment for $500 a month? It’s an impossibility even in the worst neighborhood in the state. (Which this is not.) Your curiosity has been piqued.

zillow.com zillow.com loading...

Ahh but look more closely and you’ll see that the APARTMENT part of this listing was already rented in April 2023 for $1,250. What IS for rent is a little attached space next door to the apartment.

It has its own entrance in the street. But you can’t live there. It’s a storage room. As the Zillow listing explains, it’s actually an additional storage space that’s for rent, attached to the multi-family Unit next door. It’s described as “Great for storing overflow of personal items, work out space, etc. Washroom included.”

zillow.com zillow.com loading...

Read that again. “Wash Room.” Not “Bathroom.”

So you might’ve gotten excited about this listing. As the 2,076 people who viewed the listing probably were. But you’d be very disappointed when you learned you can’t even sleep in it. Not to mention do your bathroom business in there.

Nevertheless, the listing shows that 53 people saved it, so I guess there are more people than I think it would want to rent what really amounts to a closet.

It is Trenton, after all, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.

