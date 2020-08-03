Governor Murphy’s ratings are through the roof right now, but that doesn’t mean that he’s doing a bang up job in his handling of our financial affairs in the state and the coronavirus shutdown. Looking back through any emergency, nine times out of 10 you will see a leader’s approval ratings go through the roof. It’s probably because many Americans DO turn to the government when they are in trouble, whether or not they should.

It may also be because leaders make their voices heard more during emergencies than they do during calmer times. Hearing the voice of a government can somehow be reassuring to people. But I’m not happy with what’s going on with Governor Murphy. I think that the shutdowns are turning more into folly for Governor Murphy’s political ambitions than they are about public safety anymore. Every couple of weeks, he’s threatening us like misbehaving children to ground us once again, taking away more and more of our rights and privileges.

That’s why it was no surprise to me when he was booed at the Last Dance World Series game between Cranford and Jackson Memorial, according to an article by Sergio Bichao on NJ1015.com. I knew that there were at least some people in New Jersey who felt the same way I did. It’s not that I enjoy another human being being publicly shamed or booed at. In fact, as a rule I think doing so extremely rude.

However, it was slightly encouraging for me to see that there are many people out there who think like me and believe that we’ve succumbed to the coronavirus panic because of leadership’s pure fear-mongering, whether it be state or federal. And Governor Murphy has taken full advantage of the fear to gain full control over his constituents. It’s not that I think that he likes seeing people die. He’s not evil. But I do think he has definitely found the political silver lining in this pandemic.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

