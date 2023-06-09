When I was a kid there were three places our dad took us to for miniature golf. I grew up in Rahway, so Bowcraft on 22 wasn't too far. In addition to the rides and the console video games in the arcade tent, there was a miniature golf course. It didn't set the world on fire but it was okay.

Then there was the most fun place in the world. Edison Tower Playland sat on Route 27 and the upper floor was arcade games, pinball, ping pong, archery and other cool stuff. But the entire lower level was a big indoor mini golf. You could play on rainy days and we were thrilled.

Miniature golf WiktorD loading...

Then there was in my little universe what I thought was the coolest mini-golf in the world. Seaside Heights. Right on the boardwalk. Rooftop mini golf.

It's still there all these years later. They utilized the rooftops of several buildings and built a fenced-in miniature golf course. They didn't skimp on the big animal statues like the giraffe, either.

Then there was that towering giant looking down from the course and he looked like Mad Magazine's Alfred E. Neuman with a straw hat. They built fenced-in walkways between building rooftops to navigate and it was awesome.

98702324 Christa Brunt loading...

Awesome when you were 5.

But was it the best in New Jersey? What did I know?

Well, now there's a list of the best mini golf course in each and every state. Stacker put this together by analyzing ratings and reviewing data from Tripadvisor as of June of last year. Scroll through and see if you maybe played at some of these on vacations. (For example, I actually played at Florida's number 1 Congo River Golf and yes they really did have live alligators.)

And when you get to New Jersey, judge for yourself if this list got it right. I have some thoughts on that matter at the very end of the list so read on.

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.

So do you agree that Congo Falls Adventure is New Jersey's best mini golf? Look, it's hard to argue with. They have three separate 18-hole courses, Solomon's Mine, Congo Queen and Lost City.

Lost City is entirely indoors and air-conditioned and man when you've got the kids at the beach for a week and it rains a day or two this is a lifesaver. Plus that giant King Kong is worth the visit. Mini golf is fun wherever you go. But Congo Falls Adventure is worth a beach trip to Ocean City.

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

21 of the most expensive homes for sale at the Jersey Shore (North)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.