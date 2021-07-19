I spent a big part of my career prior to TV and radio traveling the country as a trainer/real estate executive.

I've literally had a sampling of some of the best and worst the country has to offer. Yes, I have had gas-station sushi...not on my recommended list.

Then this morning on the show I was talking about NJ small businesses and caller Al in Pennsauken called to plug 130 Truck Stop in Cinnaminson.

The reason? The Krispy Krunchy Chicken that they offer.

Boom.

Down the internet rabbit hole I went searing for other places that sell what looks to be the best fried chicken ever. Apparently it's a thing, and to think I missed it all those years on the road.

Looks like we're gonna solve that this week as I'll be stopping by the closest place on the way home to try it.

Let me know about your favorite gas-station meal.

On a side note, and I'm not sure if it used to be an actual gas station, but if you're traveling south, one of the best places I've been for BBQ is "Southern Soul BBQ" on St. Simons Island in Georgia.

Worth the detour if you're outside of NJ. Seriously.

Hit me up on the free app by downloading the NJ1015 app then subscribing to the "Bill Spadea Channel" and sending me you're go-to places in NJ through the app chat.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey picks their favorite pizza places Pizza is one of, if not the hottest topics in all of the Garden State. Everyone has a place they're loyal to and they always think it's better than your favorite place. Bill Spadea spent a couple of hours taking calls from listeners telling him where the definitive best pizzeria's in New Jersey are. Here's some of what they came up with.