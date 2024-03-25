The best business networking event ever is right here in NJ

If you’re a business person, you know how important it is to get out and meet people. Whether you’re in sales, the service industry, manufacturing, or tech, the old saying stands: it’s who you know.

But there were always so many of these events happening in so many different areas of the state. How do you know where to go to get the most “bang for your buck?”

The most industries represented, the most ambitious people, the most prospective connections?

Here it is. The Elite Exchange is just 54 days away! Networking isn't just about making connections; it's about tapping into entire networks.

Canva Canva loading...

Because let’s face it so many of these events turn out to be a waste of your time and offer minimal value. But not this one. With a cozy gathering limited to just 115 attendees, capped at two per field, Elite Exchange prioritizes quality connections over quantity.

Plus, you’ll indulge in plush seating, complimentary bourbon, and Padron Damaso 1964 series cigars for a touch of luxury.

Canva Canva loading...

This promises to be the most comfortable networking experience you've ever had. Here's a pro tip: focus on giving rather than taking, and watch the right connections gravitate towards you.

Attendees span a wide range of fields, including private banking, financial planning, business insurance brokering, private equity, and more. Some fields, like wealth management, medical regulation, CPA, law, and marketing, are already at maximum capacity.

For all event details, check out this link. But hurry spots are filling up fast!

NJ's Route 22 circa 1984 — Do you recognize these businesses? Thanks to a new music video for a song called "Twenty Two" by the band Jacques Le Coque, some great footage has surfaced of the NJ portion of U.S. 22, a vital artery through Warren, Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, and Essex counties. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈