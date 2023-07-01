The best boardwalks to visit this summer in New Jersey

It is summer and it's time to enjoy one of our, if not our best features, here in the Garden State, our beautiful beaches and ocean. We have the best beaches in the northeast and one way to truly enjoy our coast is to stroll on our fantastic boardwalks that line our coastline from Monmouth County south to Cape May County and everywhere in between. It's a must when living or visiting New Jersey, to take advantage of getting those steps in on our beautiful boardwalks.

New Jersey Family did an article that features their Top 8 boardwalks to visit in New Jersey. Take a look at their selections and see if you agree with the eight sites they selected, regardless it's an impressive list for sure. The list is not in any special order, just the "eight" selected.

Casino Pier (Seaside Heights)

"Don’t be fooled by the name: Casino Pier is a family-friendly destination. In fact, this boardwalk is home to one of the best family amusement parks in New Jersey.'

Jenkinson's Boardwalk (Point Pleasant Beach)

"At Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, fun comes in a variety of packages. Aquatic enthusiasts of all ages should also check out Jenkinson’s Aquarium, which features animals such as penguins and Atlantic sharks, as well as a touch tank where visitors are able to interact directly with the wildlife and workshops for children of all ages."

Asbury Park Boardwalk

"Asbury Park visitors are in for a boardwalk experience like no other. This mural-decorated “historic beachfront promenade” offers family fun, food and unique boutiques, as well as what the boardwalk’s website calls “one of the best live music scenes in the world.”

Pier Village (Long Branch)

"This beachfront Victorian-inspired community is a luxurious oceanfront and dining destination. Kids and parents are able to enjoy both traditional arcade attractions like skee ball and virtual reality games at Boardwalk Fun N’ Games."

Atlantic City Boardwalk

"Atlantic City Boardwalk— America’s oldest, constructed in 1870— has something for everyone. Families can stroll down this six-mile-long beachfront path, stopping along the way for saltwater taffy and souvenirs or to browse the more high-end Pier Shops at Caesars. Kids of all ages can also enjoy the attractions at the Steel Pier theme park"

Cape May Promenade

"Though it’s not technically a boardwalk, Cape May’s paved beachfront path— which is open to the public— provides almost two miles of scenic views and classic shore fun."

Ocean City Boardwalk

"Not to be confused with the popular Ocean City, Maryland, New Jersey’s own Ocean City has a boardwalk and fun all of its own. Home to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, a historic park that’s been open since 1929."

Wildwood Boardwalk (Morey's Pier)

"With its three amusement piers, two waterparks and myriad restaurants and scheduled events, Morey’s Piers boardwalk at Wildwood is sure to keep you busy if you stay a week or a month."

So what is your favorite boardwalk in New Jersey? Post your comments below and maybe challenge yourself to visit all eight of these locations this summer.

