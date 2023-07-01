No more cliché zone: New Jersey breaking the buzzword cycle

We've all been there. You are sitting in a meeting, trying to focus on the task at hand, when it suddenly happens. That one dreaded phrase pierces through the airwaves, sending shivers down your spine. Your eyes can't help but roll, and you can't stand it anymore. Yes, my friends, we're talking about buzzwords and clichés in the workplace.

Somehow, these phrases have infiltrated every nook and cranny of the office, permeating our conversations and making us question our sanity. But why? What is it about these words and phrases that make us want to run for the hills?

austin distel - unsplash austin distel - unsplash loading...

We may throw these buzzwords out to make us feel smart. We toss them around, thinking they make us sound like industry pros who know it all. But let's face it: most of the time, they just confuse our coworkers and hide what we're really trying to say.

unsplash unsplash loading...

Take, for example, the ever-infuriating phrase "sync up." Seriously, when did we become a bunch of human Wi-Fi routers? I don't want to sync up with you; I just want to have a conversation like normal human beings.

And while we're at it, let's retire the phrase "at the end of the day." Because at the end of the day, I want to go home, not engage in more blah, blah, blah about work. Boring.

Oh, and let's not forget the nostalgic "back in my day." Sorry, but just because something was done a certain way in the past doesn't make it right or relevant today. Let's leave the past in the past, shall we?

ludovic migneault-unsplash ludovic migneault-unsplash loading...

Now, let's address the 'cool' guy in the room. Who in their right mind thought that saying "awesome sauce" was a good idea? If anyone asks me how my day is going and I respond with "awesome sauce," please slap me across the face.

And then there's the ever-popular "deep dive." Every time I hear this phrase, I can't help but picture myself in a swimming pool, goggles on, ready to explore the depths of data and analysis. Can't we just say, 'Let's take a look at that'? There's no need to dive into anything except the ocean on a hot New Jersey summer day.

nick fewings - unsplash nick fewings - unsplash loading...

Finally, we reach the pinnacle of clichés: "It is what it is." Ah, yes, the ultimate cop-out phrase. The generic answer that lets us avoid taking any responsibility. If you find yourself uttering these words, it might be time to take a long, hard look at your life choices.

Wait, while we're here, let's add a few more to the chopping block: "Think outside the box," "Synergize," New Normal," "Low-hanging fruit," "Win the day," "Win-Win," and anything that mentions "bandwidth" has to go.

So, dear coworkers, if you hear any of these phrases at work today, join the office cliche revolt. It's time to make it stop for the sake of our sanity and office happiness.

7 Gorgeous New Jersey Beaches to Check Out This Summer