Amazing photos of the water circus at the Original Steel Pier in NJ

With a big assist from Bobby Schilling and Don P. Hurley, we can take this walk down memory lane together and revisit how wonderful the water circus at the original Steel Pier really was.

The Original Steel Pier is a once-in-a-lifetime establishment that can never, ever happen, again.

That’s not me saying it … in one of the last interviews ever done with George Hamid, Jr. confirmed to me that the overall cost of (super star talent, first run movies, cast members and more) would be cost-prohibitive today.

Look at this death-defying stunt below. You don’t see anything like this today. Yet, it happed every day at the original Steel Pier.

Bobby Schilling, I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

Here is an amazing photo from The Don P. Hurley collection of The World Famous Steel Pier Diving Horse in action.

Don P. Hurley photo.

And, course, one of the great highlights of a day at The Original Steel Pier was The Diving Bell … where you took “A Trip To The Bottom of The Atlantic Ocean and Didn’t Even Get Wet.”

Don P. Hurley photo.

I always remember to say or write, “The Original Steel Pier,” because it was incomparable. With no disrespect whatsoever intended … what exists today is a different Steel Pier, that exists in name only.

Let’s tell the rest of the Water Circus story in photos.

You always knew exactly what time the next Water Circus show would take place. Like many of you, we would go to more than one during a full day spent in The Original Steel Pier.

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

The crowds at The Water Circus were large and enthusiastic.

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

Here's how Bobby Schilling wrote it on the “I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ Facebook Page.

”The Diving Collegiates and Master of Ceremonies Jack Montez! Remember...Jack Montez Would Say "Please Hold Your Applause Until The Diver Reaches The Surface!"

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

Look a man being shot out of a cannon. A Human Cannon Ball. When is the last time (if ever) that you’ve seen anything like this?

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

Directly below, This is Miss Steel Pier, Diane McMullan.

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

The long line of patrons waiting to buy their tickets and enter The Original Steel Pier.

Bobby Schilling photo via I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City, NJ via Facebook.

FUN FACT: Elvis Presley came so close to playing at The Steel Pier:

Please continue our virtual walk down memory lane below. Thanks to Don Hurley, you can enjoy a tour of The Original Steel Pier throughly the years.

The photo gallery directly below is amazing. Many of these photos you probably have never seen before.

Please enjoy …

Steel Pier