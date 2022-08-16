The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state.

The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.

Wildwood/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Wildwood/Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

On a recent trip to Wildwood Crest, I almost forgot how extraordinarily different the sand is there. It's like powder. It feels so completely different under your feet.

We're not the first to notice. Actual studies and comparisons have been done on the sand from the northern to the southern end of the Jersey coastline.

The actual grains of sand were measured on beaches up and down the shore.

The Wildwood and Wildwood Crest sand is what I grew up being used to. Even Atlantic City, which has pretty soft sand is full of broken-up pieces of seashells due to dredging and beach replenishment. Most of the differences in the sand of each beach has to do with dredging and/or man-made structures like jetties.

Wildwood Sand/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Wildwood Sand/ Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

Whether you really need to know the reason, or you just prefer one beach's sand over the other, know that you're not crazy if you notice a big difference on different beaches in New Jersey.

Even though you may find it harder to get out your swimsuit at the end of the day, my vote is for the powdery soft sand on the beach in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit