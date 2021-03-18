The (belated) St. Paddy’s dessert you should eat all year ‘round

OK, so it’s late. But that’s my point. This is a green desert (and by green I mean the COLOR—not that it’s healthy or plant-based or anything) that you’ve gotta try today. And all year long. Sure you can bust it out on St. Patrick’s Day to impress people but it’s too good to only have once a year. Saint Paddy's day is the one time a year where it’s socially acceptable to consume green food items that don’t grow out of the ground or a tree.

One of my favorite treats has always been the McDonald's Shamrock shake, since it combines two of my favorite ingredients, mint and chocolate. After hearing about the creation of the Shamrock Mcflurry, which is essentially a mint oreo milkshake, I was inspired to make mint oreo fudge brownies. If you have a liking for mint and oreo these will blow you away.

These brownies have three parts: the actual brownie, a mint oreo fudge, and a mint chocolate ganache. Here’s what you’ll need for each:

Mint Oreo Brownies:

1 box of your favorite fudge brownie mix

1 teaspoon pure mint extract

16 Mint Oreos

(If you prefer you can also use a homemade recipe)

Mint Oreo Fudge:

(14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

3 cups white chocolate chips

1 tsp pure mint extract

Few drops of green gel food coloring

15 Mint Oreos, roughly chopped

Mint Chocolate Ganache:

1 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp mint extract

Once you have all of the ingredients, it’s time to bake! First, prepare the brownie mix and add your oreos and mint extract before baking. While the brownies bake, get started on your fudge. Stir the condensed milk and chocolate chips in a saucepan until melted and well combined.

Then remove from the heat and add your mint, food coloring and oreos. When the brownies are cool and ready, spread the fudge on top and allow them to cool in the fridge. Then it’s time to get started on the ganache. Heat the chocolate chips and heavy cream in two, 30 second intervals and then stir til well combined and thick. Add in your mint and pour on top of your cooled fudge. Once everything is set in place the brownies are ready!

