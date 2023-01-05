The Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market is back this February

The Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market used to take over the Asbury Park Convention Hall three times a year but after a few 2022 cancellations, it’s back with a Pop-Up Music Market.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company in Cherry Hill is hosting this event. The best part, it’s free to get in.

You can shop vendors selling records, t-shirts, music, photography, pins, and everything music related from 1 to 6 p.m.

There are so many punk rock flea markets around the country, but in our area, you can not only shop the Asbury Park PRFM, but also the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market.

Trenton PRFM has just announced its Spring Fling taking place at the Cure Insurance Arena on April 1 and 2.

If you’ve never been to a punk rock flea market, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

The vendors you can shop showcase things like music, arts, tattoos, DIY, crafts, food, coffee, etc.

It’s a fun day activity for the family.

Here’s to hoping the Asbury Park Punk Rock Flea Market makes its way back to the Jersey Shore.

