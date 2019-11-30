The Annual Friendly Christmas Lights Competition has begun
For the uninitiated, THIS is something that my whole neighborhood looks forward to each year.
The Christmas Holiday season has officially arrived, when "FedEX Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" start "stringing up the lights."
Tradition states that "FedEX Pat" puts up his display, taking advantage of the long holiday weekend to...get it all done.
With the "winter" weather coming tomorrow (Sunday), FedEX Pat says that he may not be totally done...but he'll be "lit." (For Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's winter weather forecast blog, click here)
Meanwhile, down the street, "Cornershow Bob" is chasing through his vast strings of lights...looking for the lights that won't...light.
He has started, but the pressure is off...
...as he, traditionally, just keeps adding to his display, right up to Christmas Day.
This annual neighborhood display is truly a labor of LOVE. And, we love it.
Each year, I share the joy, here at nj1015.com.
Stay tuned for "friendly competition" updates.
"Seasons Greetings," indeed.