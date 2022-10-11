Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale.

The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,866-square-foot home with four levels of living space can be yours for $1,699,900.

From the listing on Zillow:

The home has been renovated over the years to include timeless appeal over its 4 levels of living space featuring 4 beds & 3 full/2 half baths. The custom kitchen overlooks the resort like backyard while offering center island, eat-in area w/bar, & top of the line appliances.

It also has a finished basement w/wet-bar, theatre, den/rec area, & laundry room, formal dining, & top floor rec room.

Additional features include a pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen with a grill, its own dock and boat lift, and a two car garage.

Take a look and prepare your bid:

Zillow Zillow loading...

No, it’s not really haunted.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has a pool and outdoor kitchen for entertaining.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has hardwood floors throughout.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The house has 3,866 square feet of living space.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Wide plank hardwood floors in the living room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Enjoy a water view while eating breakfast.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The kitchen has been updated with new appliances.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has a more formal dining room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bedroom has water views, too.

Zillow Zillow loading...

How about an old (new) fashioned clawfoot tub?

attachment-Ammityville pic 11 loading...

The master bathroom is just cool.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The finished basement has its own wet bar.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The basement also houses the theater room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Relax by the pool while looking out at the water.

Zillow Zillow loading...

An outdoor kitchen, complete with refrigerator and grill.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Last year, the property tax was $25,037.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

