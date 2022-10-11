The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Zillow

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale.

The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,866-square-foot home with four levels of living space can be yours for $1,699,900.

From the listing on Zillow:

The home has been renovated over the years to include timeless appeal over its 4 levels of living space featuring 4 beds & 3 full/2 half baths. The custom kitchen overlooks the resort like backyard while offering center island, eat-in area w/bar, & top of the line appliances.

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, New Jersey is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,866-square-foot home with four levels of living space can be yours for $1,699,900.

From the listing on Zillow:

The home has been renovated over the years to include timeless appeal over its 4 levels of living space featuring 4 beds & 3 full/2 half baths. The custom kitchen overlooks the resort like backyard while offering center island, eat-in area w/bar, & top of the line appliances. 

It also has a finished basement w/wet-bar, theatre, den/rec area, & laundry room, formal dining, & top floor rec room.

Additional features include a pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen with a grill, its own dock and boat lift, and a two car garage.

Take a look and prepare your bid:

Zillow
loading...

No, it’s not really haunted.

Zillow
loading...

It has a pool and outdoor kitchen for entertaining.

Zillow
loading...

It has hardwood floors throughout.

Zillow
loading...

The house has 3,866 square feet of living space.

Zillow
loading...

Wide plank hardwood floors in the living room.

Zillow
loading...

Enjoy a water view while eating breakfast.

Zillow
loading...

The kitchen has been updated with new appliances.

Zillow
loading...

It has a more formal dining room.

Zillow
loading...

The master bedroom has water views, too.

Zillow
loading...

How about an old (new) fashioned clawfoot tub?

loading...

The master bathroom is just cool.

Zillow
loading...

The finished basement has its own wet bar.

Zillow
loading...

The basement also houses the theater room.

Zillow
loading...

Relax by the pool while looking out at the water.

Zillow
loading...

An outdoor kitchen, complete with refrigerator and grill.

Zillow
loading...

Last year, the property tax was $25,037.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach

Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.

Check out this 1903 church converted into a home for sale in NJ

Check out the home Derek Jeter sold that he once rented to Tom Brady

As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for $22.5 million. Take a look at just how gorgeous this home is.
Filed Under: Toms River
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM