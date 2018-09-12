Jim Gearhart's not the only New Jersey 101.5 personality aghast Gov. Phil Murphy has set aside $2.1 million to help people fight deportation .

"These illegals are not provided a lawyer, you see," Jeff Deminski wrote this month . "As non-citizens who broke the law to be here, they shouldn't have the same rights as American citizens accused of a criminal act. That point is lost on Gov. Murphy and his fanboys."

And Steve Trevelise asks : "Don't we as CITIZENS of New Jersey get a say in that? Especially when our taxes are being raised to the point of nickel bags?"

But Jim Gearhart sees something more nefarious than bleeding hearts and misplaced compassion in play.

"This is all about votes. It's voter recruitment is the whole damn thing," Jim says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "People should know that. They should see that. Nobody seems to care."

He says Democratic politicians, long-comfortable in their incumbency "would sell out anything just to keep the power."

"They don't care. Now open borders is the thing," Jim says.

Otherwise, he says, "you would give that to help people who are in this long expensive line trying to immigrate legally."

"You have to admire people looking for legal citizenship or legal status in the country, because of what they had to go through," Jim says. "I would lay some money on them in appreciation."

"The only friend I have in Washington is the Constitution," Jim Gearhart says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play . "Really, nothing else. Nobody else there gives a damn about me or you."

So Jim's not exactly bothered by the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. He's amazed at the liberal bluster against the Trump appointee, in confirmation hearings this week.

"It's like they're distraught — they're going to go out and jump over the ledge — over the possibility that a person is going to get on the supreme court who will uphold the Constitution," Jim says.

By Jim's view, "the left wants to destroy the Constitution" — and that starts with attacks on the First and Second Amendments to it.

"First Amendment — by sheer intimidation, free speech doesn't exist anymore," Jim says.

That's just part of what Jim and Bob take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

— Townsquare Media staff

