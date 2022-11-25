Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving.

Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue.

Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced dead less than half an hour later at Cooper University Medical Center.

Jones was arrested and is charged with murder. Prosecutors on Friday did not say what motivated Jones's violence or provide other details.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

