Thank you to this NJ security guard for helping our son cope

Sometimes it's the little things that make a big impact, even if they are not fully realized in the moment. And for us, today was one of those days.

This particular morning was March 10, 2025. On most days, this would be like any other for most of us. We'd start our workweek, get our kids to school, and let the day unfold like it normally would.

March 10, however, was the first Monday after the switch back to Daylight Saving Time occurred. Meaning, most people were already sleep deprived from losing that additional hour.

We also had a very busy weekend with the kids that particular Saturday and Sunday, making getting up on Monday even rougher. We've always dreaded getting going the first day after springing forward, much like so many of us out there do.

For my one son, it was particularly rough. Not only was it rough getting to sleep the night before, but he also woke up around 3 a.m. with a pretty vicious nose bleed.

Now for context, spontaneous nose bleeds are nothing new with my family. I unfortunately grew up dealing with them, as did both my other brothers.

We all still deal with them from time to time even today. It comes from my father's side of the family, which unfortunately got handed down to both my boys.

Alarm Clock Sleep Ugh upset Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

It's not painful or anything like that, but it is obnoxious to deal with. And the fact that this one struck in the middle of the night heading into the first Monday of Daylight Saving Time, it just set the tone for how rough the morning would be.

For the first time, we missed the regular drop off time at school because of how much he was struggling getting going that morning. Due to security reasons, once morning drop off is done, all the doors at the school remain locked and you can only enter through the door where security is stationed.

Now, when regular routine is broken, it can be very difficult for my son to handle. And that's exactly what happened once he learned he can't enter the school where he normally would at drop off.

slow school zone Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Long story short, it took over 30 minutes of back and forth with the security guard to try to get my son to enter the school. But watching how the guard interacted with my son was just incredible to see.

He really cares deeply about the kids, and it was very apparent here. I always heard great things about this particular person, but to see him in action with my son was something I never expected.

Again, over 30 minutes of back and forth to help calm him down. Our school's security guard did not quit and really came across as a true role model for how all school security guards should be.

Help security school Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

So to Mr. Dave, our school security guard, thank you for being so patient with my son. It definitely wasn't easy, and I just wanted to publicly share my appreciation for all your efforts - it absolutely made a difference.

Yes, I purposely left out some details about the morning, only because some of the issues we were dealing with are private. There's a reason this was extra difficult for my son, so we'll just leave it at that, along with the details already mentioned above.

Again, thank you Mr. Dave for all you do. Our school is very lucky to have you as not only one of their security guards, but also as a friend to each and every one of the students.

NJ Security thank you Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

12 rules to live by in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.