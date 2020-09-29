Remember when everything we were doing for COVID-19 – all the crazy lockdown and draconian measures – was all about “flattening the curve?”

Well now it’s about doing anything we can to make sure no one in the entire world ever has a case of coronavirus. Which of course is impossible. Which is why we are doomed to practice this exercise in futility indefinitely.

Everyone knows by now that the risk of dying from COVID-19 is minute. And the fact that we continue to treat it like the plague is not just mind-boggling but also frightening. More frightening than actually dying from COVID-19. But one of the scariest measures I’ve ever heard to contain the virus is actually happening on a college campus, where kids who get it are going to be fine.

The dorms at NJIT, New Jersey Institute of Technology, are having their sewage checked. Yes, just in case you misunderstood, that means they are checking for shedding of COVID-19 in students’ poop. That way, in case someone is unaware that he has it, they can shut down the dorm, thereby stopping the spread.

Are we really at the point where we’re testing students fecal matter? And I am the only person who thinks this is ridiculous? College kids who get COVID-19 don’t die of it. And if you’re worried about spreading it on campus then why be open at all? If you truly believe this disease is the plague that you’re acting like it is, so lethal that you need to be checking students' poop, then you never should’ve opened in the first place.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.