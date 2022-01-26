Amazon Prime show will feature these NJ universities
NEWARK — Prospective students can check out New Jersey Institute of Technology without even leaving their living room, as the college has been featured on a streaming series by Amazon Prime Video.
NJIT is the first college in the state to be included in the series, which looks at campuses and has student testimonials within a 30-minute format.
Montclair State University will be included in the next round of episodes for Season 4, according to The College Tour website.
NJIT has been featured as a Top 50 national public university according to U.S. News & World Report and was ranked first in the nation by Forbes for student upward economic mobility.
The main campus is in the city's University Heights neighborhood — as it is adjacent to Rutgers University -Newark, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Essex County College. (Seton Hall Law School is just a bit further east, also in Newark.)
In fall 2019, New Jersey Institute of Technology’s Ying Wu College of Computing began offering programs in data science in the waterfront district of Jersey City.