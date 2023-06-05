Teens seriously hurt during stabbing in Lakewood, NJ

🔴 The teens checked themselves into a Lakewood hospital with stab wounds

🔴 A machete may have been used in the attack

LAKEWOOD — Three teens were hospitalized after an attack with a machete during a street confrontation late Saturday night.

Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the three teens told police they were riding in a vehicle at the intersection of Ocean and New Hampshire avenues and were attacked by two people with what they believed to be a machete.

A photo posted by The Lakewood Scoop, which was the first to report the incident, shows a blade-like object lying in the street.

Police at Monmouth Medical Southern Campus after three stabbing victims checked in (The Lakewood Scoop)

The group checked themselves to the emergency room at Monmouth Medical Southern Campus around 10:50 p.m., according to Staffordsmith. Two of the teens were treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a third was flown to Robert Wood Johnson University in New Brunswick because of substantial blood loss.

Staffordsmith said the circumstances of the confrontation are not clear and remain under investigation. No one has been charged in the case.

Police ask witnesses to call 732-929-2027.

There have been several incidents of violence involving machetes in Lakewood in 2023.

Max Sanchez, of Lakewood, was charged after police said he approached a group of individuals on the sidewalk two blocks from a synagogue in March holding a machete causing them to be concerned for their safety. Staffordsmith said the incident did not appear to be a hate crime.

Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue about a man standing across the street wearing a ski mask and playing loud music on Jan. 5. The man was chased by several down the street but he ran into a construction site and was not seen again.

It's not known if the two incidents are related.

