Teen’s body found: 8 blocks from Spring Lake beach where he went under

SPRING LAKE — The body of a Ewing teen who was presumed drowned in the rough surf of the Atlantic Ocean off the Brighton Avenue Beach was discovered by police about eight blocks away.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison, 15, and his sister got caught in the ocean current Sunday afternoon while swimming off Brighton Avenue Beach. While Josiah's sister was rescued by a passer-by, her brother never resurfaced.

Police Chief Edward Kerr Jr. on Tuesday evening said that the search by local and State Police as well as the U.S. Coast Guard had been called off before the body could be recovered, calling it "very sad."

Memorial to Josiah Jeremiah Robison at the beach in Spring Lake (Bud McCormick)

Spring Lake police announced the discovery on their social media around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, but did not disclose where and when he was found. But Chief Edward Kerr told News 12 New Jersey Robison's body was found at the Pitney Avenue Beach, about eight blocks to the north of where he drowned.

Wednesday would have been Robison's first day of his sophomore year at Ewing High School.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Josiah's family & friends. Our department and community as a whole offer our deepest sympathies," Spring Lake police wrote in their message.

