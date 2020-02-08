Teen charged in grope attacks of women joggers in Red Bank, Little Silver

LITTLE SILVER — An 18-year-old Red Bank man has been charged in a series of attacks on women joggers.

Little Silver police arrested Luis Flores on Feb. 2 shortly after a woman reported being assaulted by a man on Seven Bridges Road.

Borough police said the victim was able to provide a detailed description and cops spotted the man fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Police here said Flores matched the description of a man who Red Bank police had been trying to nab after a report of an attack on a woman jogger in their borough. Red Bank police said the man accosted the jogger and knocked her to the ground on the morning of Jan. 12.

Police in Red Bank released security video footage of the wanted man weeks before the attack in neighboring Little Silver.

Flores is facing charges of criminal sexual contact in connection to the incidents.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.