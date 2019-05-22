Teacher used peep hole at NJ service area to spy, cops say

LACEY — The director of mathematics at the Linden Academy of Science and Technology was charged by State Police with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child while using a peephole at the Garden State Parkway’s Forked River service area.

State Police spokesman Lt. Ted Schafer said Richard V. Sullivan, 55, of Rahway, was arrested on April 17 after troopers responded to a report of a "suspicious person" in a bathroom described as a "Peeping Tom."

The academy is part of Linden High School.

Troopers met Sullivan, a teacher in the Linden district for 33 years, outside the bathroom, according to Schafer. Sullivan was not with a child or had a child in his care, Schafer said.

According to a complaint obtained from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office by MyCentralJersey.com, Sullivan used the peep hole to watch a sex act in the neighboring stall.

Sullivan admitted it was not his first time using the peep hole in the stall at the service area 60 miles from Linden High School, according to the complaint.

Linden school spokesman Gary Miller said Sullivan was on paid administrative leave and said he could not comment on employee matters. Public records show Sullivan earned a salary of $145,988 and has been with the Linden school district since 1985.

