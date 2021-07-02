TCNJ receives anonymous $5 million donation

The College of New Jersey has received an anonymous donation of $5 million, the school's largest unrestricted donation received from an individual.

President Kathryn A. Foster made the announcement at the TCNJ Foundation Board of Directors meeting in June and thanked the donor for their generosity.

"This gift will allow us to make meaningful investments that will improve the experience of our students and make a difference in Trenton, Ewing, and beyond," Foster said.

The board voted to allocate the funds as follows:

$2 million to create an Academic Innovation Fund that will enable the college to sustain its position as an institution at the forefront of educational excellence.

$2 million for a Greater Trenton Commitment Fund that will be used toward program development and support; stipends; and TCNJ’s ongoing commitment to Ewing, Trenton, and the greater region.

$1 million to the athletics department for an upgrade of the Packer Hall (gymnasium) lobby and weight room, and the establishment of the TCNJ Hall of Champions.

TCNJ is preparing for a full in-person return to campus in September. Students will be required to provide proof of having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees and workers will be part of the requirement pending discussions with the their unions

