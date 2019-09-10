Taylor Swift intruder also damaged Trump’s NJ golf club, cops say

BEDMINSTER — The president of the United States and Taylor Swift have at least this in common.

The Hunterdon County man charged with breaking into the pop star's Rhode Island mansion has also been charged with causing about $19,000 worth of damage to Trump's golf club in New Jersey.

Somerset County prosecutors say Richard J. McEwan, 26, of Milford, drove onto the green twice in one week and spun doughnuts on two of the holes. Trump was not at the club on either day.

This is at least the second time in less than a month McEwan finds himself in handcuffs and in the news.

Police in Westerly, Rhode Island, say McEwan broke into Swift's home on Aug. 30. Cops noted that McEwan had removed his shoes before entering Swift's house because he wanted to be polite.

Four days later, McEwan was back in New Jersey but his manners were nowhere to be found when he crashed Trump's favorite home away from the White House, officials say.

Richard McEwan's arrest booking photo from Westerly, R.I.

Employees at the golf course told police on Sept. 3 that a car blasting loud music drove onto the 11th hole and proceeded to spin around in place. Officials said this caused damage worth $10,000.

Days later, on Sept. 8, people saw a blue Ford with a Rutgers sticker drive onto the 13th hole and do doughnuts, causing as much as $9,000 in damage, officials said.

Using part of the license plate number seen by a witness, investigators tracked down the 2006 Ford Focus to McEwan, prosecutors said Tuesday.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home in Hunterdon County. McEwan was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and released from custody.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether McEwan had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.