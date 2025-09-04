If you think Taylor Swift “ruined” football, if you think Taylor Swift only writes about exes, dresses too provocatively, and is not a force to be reckoned with, this story is not for you. You should stop reading. We’ll agree to disagree.

Are you ready for it?

If you think Taylor Swift is a talented, driven genius and master business strategist, read on. This may be a night you’ll be interested in.

Asbury Lanes

The Party Of A Showgirl is coming to Asbury Lanes on Oct. 3. The Asbury Park venue is a historic music landmark in Asbury Park, New Jersey and is known for live music, burlesque, dance parties, film, and art shows.

Oh, and bowling of course.

Life of a Showgirl

The Oct. 3 event is a listening party celebrating the release of Taylor’s “Life of a Showgirl,” her 12th album.

They’ll be playing the entire album that night as well as Swift’s biggest hits and deepest tracks. It starts at 8pm and tickets are on sale now at asburylanes.com or 22andgood4u.com.

This sounds like a fun night in a fun town and I can just imagine the friendship bracelets everywhere. There’s even going to be a vinyl giveaway.

22andgood4u will be giving away copies of The Life of a Showgirl: Sweat and Vanilla Perfume Portofino Orange Glitter Vinyl to some lucky Swifties.

To be in the running text (415) 360-1509 with the keyword

'SHOWGIRL' + 'ASBURY PARK'.

Also, follow @22andgood4u and @asburylanes, tag friends in the comments, and repost the party poster to your Insta story. Winners will be picked via text response on October 3!

Now we know Taylor Swift has fans of all ages. This party is for all ages, and doors open at 7:30pm that night. More info at asburylanes.com.

