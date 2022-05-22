Tasteful design: Forked River, NJ has a wacky ‘Mushroom House’

Whoever built this house was clearly tired of the ordinary.

Located in Forked River in Ocean County, "The Mushroom House" may be one of the most unique homes ever built in Jersey.

If you think the exterior is different, wait until you see the interior with natural wood walls and insane ceilings.

There was one goal in mind when this house was built in 1972.

That would be living large. In my opinion, the property priorities were a little out of whack when "Mushroom House" was built.

First, there is only one bathroom and it's barely big enough to fit a Smurfs.

So, one tiny bathroom, but two decks.

There's no central air, which would be a deal-breaker for me, but there are wall units.

Mushroom House does have a full basement, two bedrooms, a two-car detached garage, and a cool surprise that you'll need to see for yourself.

This property sold for $275,000 back in February 2021. The taxes are about $4,300 a year.

If you want to see the now-famous New Jersey Mushroom House in person, it's located at 2219 Longwood Drive in Forked River.

In the meantime, enjoy this virtual tour.

Take a Tour of New Jersey's Wonderfully Wacky Mushroom House

