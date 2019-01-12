Tappan Zee Bridge blast demolition on for Tuesday

The demolition of the Tappan Zee Bridge is now scheduled for Tuesday just after the morning commute.

The new Mario Cuomo Bridge will be closed for 45 minutes in both directions starting at 10 a.m. as will the New York Thruway between Exit 11 in Nyack and Exit 9 in Tarrytown.

The demolition, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, will knock out the supports of the 61-year-old bridge and lower the roadway to the surface of the Hudson River. Charges will be used to deliberately bring down all vertical posts supporting the span, according to Tappan Zee Constructors, allowing the demolition team to safely lower the span eastward into the water and away from the main navigation channel.

The blast will create a brief loud noise.

Marine salvage experts will spend several weeks removing the material from the river.

New Jersey 101.5 meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it should be sunny with temperatures in the 30s at the time of the demolition. Strong winds during the week caused delays with the prep work for the demolition.

Area businesses planning viewing parties and special events around the event told Lohud.com they are disappointed the event will be during the week as that will keep extra crowds away.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from NJ 101.5