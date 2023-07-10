If you live in Burlington County you've probably heard about Rancocas Woods. If you live just about anywhere else, you more than likely have never heard of this place.

It's not the type of place you'd drive more than an hour to visit but it is a cute, quaint little village worth the ride for a stroll and a bite to eat. It's easily accessible from Rt. 295 and there's even an exit for the village.

They are a crafters co-op of approximately 50 crafters and antique dealers and pride themselves in quality handcrafted items. They're like an indoor craft show "On Your Schedule" as they like to say. They are open Tuesday to Sunday 10 am to 5 pm and they're open all year.

The community was developed on the site of an amusement park. Houses in Rancocas Woods were first built in the 1930s. It's definitely worth a quick trip!

Hidden gem half-day trip in South Jersey

