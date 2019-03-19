Take one? NJ charity says mom, daughter hauled off donated prom dresses

HALEDON — It was a prom dress promotion gone wrong with greed.

A nonprofit group called Paterson Cares on Sunday held a giveaway at La Neve’s Banquets for those who need prom attire. People were welcome to take one donated dress, suit, shoes or accessory.

Event organizer Nancy Grier told CBS New York she noticed a mother and daughter making their second trip loading up their SUV with 20 prom dresses from the event. Grier said she ran after them but they pulled away "fast."

Five hundred dresses were donated for the event; 300 dresses were given away.

Police, who are investigating the incident, did not immediately return request for more information on Tuesday.

