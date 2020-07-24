Take a look inside this sprawling Hopewell mansion

There seems to be a glut of gorgeous homes on the market in New Jersey and this one in Hopewell is a jaw-dropper.

Cholan Properties, a luxury real estate brokerage describes the house like this: “Behind the Gate, the driveway with boundless land encircling the mansion with trees and Garden. At the center huge mansion with 6 beds and 10 baths. The Mansion comes with 128 acres of land. The sprawling home and outbuildings, all capped with slate, have custom spaces devoted to every leisurely pursuit from wellness to wine collecting. Rooms are invitingly scaled, eleven of them with masonry fireplaces. A mahogany library with upper gallery is among the more intimate spaces, while the lower level’s cherry bar and theater are meant to be enjoyed with guests, as is the airy pool house complete with a fireplace, kitchen, full bath and views of an infinity-edge pool. Aunt Molly Road, Hopewell, New Jersey. Appraised at $965,000.” Take the virtual tour with the video below.

Wow, less than $10 million for an estate that has a pool house that’s bigger than the house I live in. The driveway is almost dizzying in its length (although if you can afford the house, you can probably afford to have someone else shovel it in the winter. The inside is pretty nice, too, what with all the wood everywhere and the wine cellar and things.

If you like looking at real estate that you’ll never be able to afford, Cholan Properties’ Facebook page has a lot of it.

