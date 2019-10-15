A recall has been issued by the company that provides Taco Bell with seasoned beef products.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service made the announcement Wednesday regarding Kenosha Beef International.

The beef products that are being recalled were shipped to distribution centers, and then to Taco Bell restaurant locations nationwide.

The investigation began after three customer complaints. There have not been confirmed reports of adverse reactions but if you are concerned, you should see a doctor.

FSIS is concerned that some of this beef could still be in restaurant refrigerators, though there have been no reports of adverse effects.

