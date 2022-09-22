SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school

A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy.

Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX.

Police say the vehicle was headed west through the parking lot, when the SUV veered off the lot and slammed into the East side of the building near the tennis courts.

The driver, who police will not identify because he is a juvenile, was not hurt. A 17-year-old passenger in the Lexus was also uninjured.

Both did receive a medical evaluation from responding emergency crews as a precaution.

A four foot by four foot hole was left in the building, just below a widow, where the front end of the SUV impacted the outside brick wall.

Wall Township Police Wall Township Police loading...

Because the accident involved an underage driver, police will not say if their investigation resulted in a summons.

If you know anything that could help the investigation, Wall Police ask you to call Patrolman Wayne Jackson at 732-449-4500.

