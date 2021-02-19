Rescued animals are rescuing people in Wall Township

The mission of Allaire Community Farm in Wall Township New Jersey is rescuing animals to help rescue people of all ages. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit is a terrific organization that sits on 25 acres in Wall Township in Monmouth County. It’s an organization that rescues all kinds of animals from horses, donkeys, cows, ducks, goats and more, rescued from abusive and harmful situations.

The animals are slowly integrated into accepting the kind hand of the volunteers that work the farm and then those who are struggling in a hurting world. They have several programs for kids with a petting zoo, a program of volunteering for children with special needs, a program for those veterans who suffer from PTSD along with therapeutic and standard horseback riding opportunities.

They have a greenhouse that provides fresh vegetables and eggs to those who have a member of their family battling cancer. Families can donate their time and work the farm on weekends or can throw a birthday party at the expansive facility. They are also set up for class trips.

With the major increase in stress, PTSD and suicide as a result of the pandemic, this is a great way to forget about the tension and enjoy the company of these fortunate animals. Kids will so appreciate the time that they get to spend with these animals, it truly is very healing and fun.

When I heard of the Allaire Community Farm and checked into their mission and the different programs that they have available I was pleased to see the number of opportunities that they provide to those who could use a little stress reducing therapy and even for those who don’t.

They have plans on developing more programs and building upgrades and while they are closed for bad winter weather you can still sponsor one of their farm animals. When the weather breaks, make it a point to bring the family to Allaire Community Farm. If you can find it in your heart please support their cause.