Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street

Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation.

The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Shelter Executive Director Megan Brinster says Wilma is in critical condition with a host of maladies, including cherry eye, heart murmur, thickened back knees and arthritis. She was rescued in an advanced state of starvation, weighing just 22-pounds or half of what she should weigh.

"Wilma was covered in feces upon rescue," Brinster says, "We believe that she was being kept in a confined space."

While veterinarians continue their evaluation, Wilma has been placed on a slow refeeding schedule to help her body readjust to nutrition.

Brinster believes the dog's condition was the result of a slow and painful starvation. "It is hard to imagine what Wilma’s life has been like before yesterday, but we have hope for her future. Wilma has a long road ahead, but she is surprisingly sweet with other dogs and an all-around loving, gentle senior dog."

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

No collar was found on Wilma, and finding who abandoned her may be difficult. If found, they could face serious animal cruelty charges.

Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge loading...

If you recognize this dog, or have any information about how she wound up abandoned on a Paterson street, please contact police or the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge at adoptlove@rbari.org.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.