SUV crashes through NJ bowling alley wall

LODI — An SUV crashed through the wall of a North Jersey bowling alley after the driver claimed the vehicle wouldn't stop accelerating despite his applying the brake.

John Wyman, 33, told the Garfield Lodi Daily Voice his wife was inside bowling and noticed she took up two parking spaces with her Mercury Mountaineer. He got out of his own vehicle to move hers and had trouble starting it. Once Wyman put it in drive, he said it kept moving forward despite his foot being on the brake.

Wyman claimed the SUV accelerated right through the wall even as he held the brake.

General Manager Alex Protin described the impact to NorthJersey.com as a big boom followed by a cloud of smoke at the alley's Lane 40. He said bowlers at the busy alley on Terhune Avenue momentarily stopped but quickly resumed their games.

The hole created by the crash was boarded over and the building was never evacuated.

Wyman told the Daily Voice that the SUV was a used vehicle.

Lodi Police have not yet returned a message.

