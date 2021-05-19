Surfing apparel brand, Hurley, opens a store in Asbury Park

Hurley, the surfing apparel brand, has opened its first New Jersey store in Asbury Park; it’s also the first East Coast location outside of Florida. Hurley has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering more than just surfing gear, although its roots are in the water; according to the Hurley website, it was:

…founded in Huntington Beach in 1999 on the principle of empowering and fueling the voice of the next generation. Through the lens of inclusion, Hurley has partnered with the world’s best musicians, surfers, skateboarders, and more, growing into a global youth culture brand with roots sunk deep in beach lifestyle. Disruptive innovation is our unique blend of style and performance and has Hurley sitting as the global benchmark for performance both in and out of the water.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Hurley has 34 stores in the US, with an expansion planned for this year. As to why they chose Asbury Park for the first New Jersey store, Hurley told APP.com, "Asbury Park is the perfect choice for Hurley’s East Coast flagship store — a culturally diverse, beachfront community, with crowded summers and year-round residents.” The store is located right on Main St. and while it is already open, it will have its official grand opening on June 27. In a statement, the company said, “we strategically chose a freestanding store in a great coastal town that has a history in surf, skate, music and art — the four pillars on which Hurley was founded." Hurley sells wetsuits, beach apparel, swim wear, and accessories for the beach life.

