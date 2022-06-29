Surfer in Wildwood, NJ surprised by huge stingray

Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!

That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook and IG, you can see the big sea creature flapping its phenomenal wings alongside the surfer, who looks quite surprised.

These close encounters happen quite often, according to Wildwood Boardwalk. They say stingrays actually like to hang out close to the surface of the water and ride the waves just like surfers!

I wonder if the stingrays and other marine life like to have someone to frolic with! I had the chance to swim with a bunch at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, and they are very friendly.

Still, it can be a little jarring when you're not expecting one to interrupt your beach day, lol.

CRUISIN'! Your Guide to Tiki Boat Rides Along the Jersey Shore Love a good Tiki bar? Love being on the water? How about combining both. Here's where to pick up a Tiki boat ride next time you're at the Jersey Shore.

8 Cool New Upgrades to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Four years after opening in the summer of 2018, Ocean Casino Resort has allocated $85 million into some hot new upgrades, including new rooms and suites, a new gaming bar, and even a Starbucks!