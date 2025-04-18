A totally reinvented hot dog is coming to the Jersey Shore

I wouldn’t call this an uprising. You can call it a revolution. A way forward in a world where hot dogs are maybe too been there, a little too done that.

It’s still a hot dog. Kind of. But the way they’re going to be making them at Surf City Dog House is like nothing you’ve seen before. You might say if it ain’t broke why fix it. But maybe you didn’t realize it was broken.

Phillip and Stacey Ghigliotty say they should have this new hot dog joint at the Jersey Shore up and running before Memorial Day. It’s at 1521 Long Beach Blvd. in Surf City on LBI.

What’s different?

Imagine a hot dog bun that’s not split open with the hot dog resting cradled inside it. Instead, picture the hot dog entirely surrounded 360 degrees by the bun. How? An unsplit bun is placed on a heated metal spike. This piercing contraption makes a hole and warms and toasts the bun.

Puka Dog - pukadogkauai via Instagram Puka Dog - pukadogkauai via Instagram loading...

Toppings are added before a 1/4 pound hot dog is slid inside the warm bun. A self-contained hot dog that stays warmer and is less messy to eat.

This delicious reinvention will come in the form of a beef and pork blend or a vegetarian option. Toppings will include mustard, onion relish, pineapple relish, honey mustard, garlic sauce, chili, cheese, ketchup and more.

Puka Dog - pukadogkauai via Instagram Puka Dog - pukadogkauai via Instagram loading...

If a day at the beach leaves you thirsty, lemonade is going to be big here. Surf City Dog House will serve fresh-squeezed lemonade in flavors like orange, strawberry, pineapple, peach and mango.

I can’t decide if I’m more interested in trying one of these mouthwatering hot dogs that reinvents the food or in working that spike machine.

10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈