The cool crisp autumn air is a refreshing change and who doesn't like the admire the beautiful fall foliage? But I will miss the flowers, herbs and vegetables in my garden and at the farm markets. So far, we've had a pretty mild fall and no hard frosts in my part of the state, so some flowers and herbs are hanging on for their last flourish.

I'm already looking forward to planting next spring. We're lucky to have four pretty equal parts of four seasons here in New Jersey, but the best part of winter is the anticipation of spring. I had to take in one last look at the few stranglers from this year's garden hanging on.

