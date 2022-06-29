Summer plans are changing as prices in NJ skyrocket (Opinion)
A new report out shows that most Americans, 83% in fact, are cutting back on spending because prices have gotten out of control.
For many of us, that applies to restaurants and other entertainment venues whether comedy shows, music shows, and everything in between.
For some, it means skipping the planned flights to California, Florida or the Caribbean and staying closer to home this vacation season.
The good news for local restaurants and bars at the Jersey shore is that hopefully more New Jerseyans will stay local and skip the flight.
It would be great to see our state overcome the adversity caused by incompetent and irresponsible governments in Washington and Trenton by spending their hard-earned dollars locally.
The question for you today is will you stay local? And what Shore town is your go-to place to relax either for a week or for a day trip?
Here are the top four we've heard from listeners. What's your go-to local shore spot?
Long Beach Island
Wildwood
Seaside Park
Point Pleasant Beach
