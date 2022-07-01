List of live shows in NJ to take your kids to this summer
It’s the most wonderful time of the year…for your kids.
Another school year is over and it's finally summer break.
I remember how excited I would get for summer just so I could be outside every day and play around with my friends.
I also remember how exhausted my poor mother would get when all three of her kids were home for almost three months.
There are so many summer activities you can enroll your kids in to keep them occupied like day camps (sleep away camps if you really want to get rid of them…kidding), music classes, cooking classes, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, library programs, and so many more.
As fun as all of that is, sometimes even the kids need a “break” from learning because even though it’s the summer, those programs are still educational.
Taking your kids to see a live show of their favorite TV, movie, or YouTube character is like you going to a concert to see your favorite artist.
I only have a 13-month-old but when my son saw Mickey Mouse in person for the first time, his excitement made me cry happy tears.
His current obsession is a group on YouTube called Bounce Patrol from Australia and we say it all the time, if they were to ever go on tour here in the States, we would definitely take our son to see them.
Kids love to see their favorite characters come to life.
Here are the live shows coming to New Jersey, Philadelphia, and New York City this summer fit for the whole family:
Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation
5 weeks of summer starting June 18, 2022
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live
July 30-31, 2022
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Kidz Bop Live
August 5, 2022
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Kidz Bop Live
August 6, 2022
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
August 16, 2022
The Mann Center, Philadelphia, PA
Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert
August 21, 2022
PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
The fun doesn’t have to end when summer is over. Here are a few more shows happening the rest of this year:
Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto
November 2-6, 2022
Disney Princess: The Concert
November 26, 2022
Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank, NJ
Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto
November 10-13, 2022
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ
Bluey’s Big Play
November 18-20, 2022
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York City
Bluey’s Big Play
December 2-3, 2022
Kimmel Cultural Campus, Philadelphia, PA
Disney on Ice: Frozen and Encanto
December 26-31, 2022
Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
Paw Patrol Live
December 30-31, 2022
