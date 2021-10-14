Summer, fall, winter, spring — New Jersey has it all

One of the things that continue to come up about New Jersey compared to so many other states is that we actually experience all four seasons.

For people "gettin' out" we hear everything from South Carolina to Texas to Florida. In all of those cases, there are really only two seasons. Warm and hot. If you prefer a northern state, you get three seasons. Cold, Humid, and Mud. But in the great Garden State, we actually have a few months for each of the four seasons.

This past summer notwithstanding, need I remind you about the cicada invasion which led to my giving notice, I do love Jersey summers. I'd say October is my favorite weather month as it's the one month where you have the best chance of not needing heat or AC. But summer is the best NJ season. With the shore within an hour and a half of just about anywhere, within an hour for most, and so many festivals and events, plus the summer bar scene across the state, I love it.

Did I mention the Jersey corn? I would pick summer just based on the corn if I had to. Sweet and delicious and available on nearly every roadway across the state with our robust local farm community.

I do love winter but really don't like skiing in the Poconos and Jersey doesn't have a ton to offer in that regard. So winter is a New England season for us. Summers in the Garden State top the chart. Not crazy hot like the south and the water is swimmable unlike the waaay too cold water in New England. New Jersey Summers are the "Goldilocks" season of the country...just right.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

