Stunning valentine themed shows at New Jersey planetarium
Love is in the air across The Garden State. That special time of year to surprise that significant other with flowers, chocolates, a night out, and more.
Fortunately, New Jersey is full of events for you and that special someone on Valentine's Day. No matter where you turn, there seems to be something out there for you to enjoy a lovely evening together.
Of course, there's always the classics. That special romantic dinner at one of New Jersey's fine restaurants is certainly one way you and that special someone can enjoy the evening.
There are also specialty cruises to consider, another unique choice here in The Garden State. Sometimes, the options feel endless.
But there is one option that many across The Great Garden State may not know about. How about an experience with that special someone that's simply out of this world?
As mentioned earlier, New Jersey seems to be full of endless options when it comes to Valentine's Day. But this one in particular is especially unique.
How about taking your Valentine to a New Jersey planetarium? That would certainly be a different, yet romantic way to spend the evening.
Raritan Valley Community College is doing just that. They're hosting not one, but two very special Valentine-themed shows just for you and that special someone.
What's more, both shows are during the evening, perfect to enjoy a lovely dinner at a great New Jersey restaurant beforehand. Here are the details for each show at the planetarium.
Both shows are taking place on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024, during the evening hours.
Date Night - Romancing the Stars
According to raritanval.edu, it's the perfect date night to enjoy with that special someone. "Stars, constellations, songs, and stories all celebrate love."
This special show is for couples who are 16 years of age or older and begins at 7 P.M.
Date Night - Laser Love
It's a very special laser concert celebrating the theme of love. Enjoy a spectacular show at the planetarium with music and space colliding.
According to raritanval.edu, "Songs include 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, 'I Got You Babe' by Sonny and Cher, and 'Tale as Old as Time' from Beauty and the Beast." What a wonderful way to spend the evening.
This special show is for adult couples only and begins at 8 P.M.
Click or tap here for more on both Valentine's Day shows, along with more on all the amazing shows at the Raritan Valley Community College Planetarium.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.