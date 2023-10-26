Stunning NJ spot to check out the fall foliage

The colors seem to be on par with most years. Some spots are better than others as we are just about at peak for many parts of the Garden State.

The best place to see the best and the most color in any year is anywhere there is some contour. Hills and mountains definitely add to the amount of color you can see in one vista. Of course, you have to go to the northern part of New Jersey to get that.

Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Warren, Hunterdon and Sussex Counties give you the best shot at getting to see those colors in the hills.

Two of the best-known spots in Sussex County are High Point and Sunrise Mountain. Both of which are very popular this time of year. If you don't want to go that far north, there is a spot in Warren County that does not disappoint.

It's Merrill Creek Reservoir in Harmony Township. It's just a few miles north of Phillipsburg and I checked it out last weekend.

Merrill Creek Reservoir is an artificial lake that holds 15 billion gallons of water.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It is held by the Merrill Creek earthen dam and is surrounded by 290 acres of protected woodland and fields.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The reservoir gets its water from a 3-mile tunnel that comes from the Delaware River.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are plenty of natural and manmade habitats for birds.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's a very popular spot for bird watchers and photographers.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's kind of tucked away with only a handful of visitors at any one time.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The colors should be at their peak the first week of November this year.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

A great place to get away from everything.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's a pretty popular place to take the dogs out for a long walk.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

