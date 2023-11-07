Study says this NJ city has the worst drivers

You've probably heard the complaint that driving in New Jersey can be a challenge. Hasn’t everyone?

However, let’s consider a different perspective. The issue might not actually lie with the drivers from Jersey. Rather, maybe we need to blame drivers from other states.

Every resident of the Garden State can share stories of frustration when stuck behind an out-of-state driver. This, of course, becomes an epidemic during the summer months.

But let’s say we were to look to see who in New Jersey the culprits are.

A recent survey conducted by insurify.com has shed some light on which city in New Jersey has been identified as having the number of drivers.

Not Surprisingly it's Trenton, the state capital, that takes the lead with the percentage of drivers who have been found at fault for accidents.

Insurify researchers are renowned for analyzing auto insurance rates. They delved into their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify which cities have the worst drivers in 2022.

Their methodology involved evaluating the number of drivers with records of at-fault moving violations within seven years and comparing it to the overall driving population.

The study involved metropolitan areas consisting of at least 50,000 residents—this being according to definitions provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. In each state, they crowned a city with the highest proportion of drivers who have been found at fault for violations.

Trenton won. (Or lost, if you will.)

They’ve gained the reputation of being the worst due to having the highest number of at-fault violations. In fact, they're exceeding the states average by a significant 12%.

You probably avoid driving in Trenton anyway, so the following advice could be preaching to the choir. But, if you happen to be heading towards the state capital for any reason, it would be wise to exercise added caution while driving on its roads.

Maneuvering through Trenton's streets may demand a defensive driving approach. Or, just continue to avoid it.

